Several retired police officers arrested over $10M fraud at GPF

Several retired police officers have been arrested and are being investigated in relation to a $10M fraud at the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Those under investigation are former Assistant Commissioner Clinton Conway, former Assistant Commissioner Claude Whittaker, former Senior Superintendent Mark Gilbert, former Senior Superintendent George Fraser, and former Senior Superintendent Michael Sutton.

The fraud was unearthed during a probe conducted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.