Several missing after boat collision in Berbice River

At least four persons are missing following a boat collision in the vicinity of Sand Hills – some sixty miles up the Berbice River.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

Among those believed to be missing are Julian McKenzie, Godfrey Lindy, Freeman Denheart and his son Romario Denheart.

The four persons were in a small boat travelling to Sand Hills sometime after 19:00 when they were reportedly run over by a larger boat being powered by two 75 horsepower engines.

Villagers, who rushed to the scene after hearing the collision, reported that the boat was broken into pieces.

The bodies of those onboard were not found.

However, floating in the water among the wreckage were their footwear.