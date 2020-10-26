Several int’l companies submit bids for new Demerara River bridge

Some 40 companies from around the world have already expressed interest in designing and constructing the new Demerara River crossing.

Last month, the Guyana Government invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for the prequalification process for the design-build of the new bridge across the Demerara River.

Government is looking to construct a four-lane, high-span fixed bridge from Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, to La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

According to Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, “…because we have gone out for Expressions of Interest and request of proposals, we have had 40 or thereabout international companies expressing interest, registering, paying for their bid documents and many of them already signed their Non-Disclosure Agreements, which give them access to information to prepare their proposals.”

Minister Edghill made this disclosure during an appearance on NCN’s televised programme – “Insight”. He noted that this interest from around the world spans the United States, France, Holland, Trinidad and Tobago, China and Brazil.

“People around the world, because of our approach to development, have shown interest. We anticipate that when we close those bids and there is an evaluation, we can have a contractor engaged and we hope to deliver this bridge 2023-end, 2024-mid because we want the people to get the new bridge,” the Public Works Minister asserted.

In its advertisement for EoIs, Government said the new design of the Demerara Harbour Bridge will not require opening or retraction to allow for maritime traffic and will be built with a life span of at least 50 years. All EoIs for the new bridge are to be submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) by 14:000h on December 4, 2020.

Last month, Minister Edghill had accompanied President Irfaan Ali on a tour of the proposed landing sites for the new Demerara River bridge on the East Bank of Demerara.

During the walkabout, President Ali visited two locations – one in the vicinity of Windsor Estates and the other at Peters Hall, EBD. It is understood that Peters Hall is the eastern end of the proposed landing site for the bridge and a road will be laid from the bridge and through Nandy Park.