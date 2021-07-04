Several injured in separate accidents Saturday night

At least four persons are currently hospitalized and two others treated and sent away after being involved in separate accidents on Saturday night.

The first accident occurred around 19:00h on Vryheid’s Lust Public Road, East Coast Demerara. It was reported that motorcar PLL 2388, driven by Hemraj Persaud of Enmore, ECD was proceeding south out of the Better Hope Northern Access Road, drove onto the Vryheid’s Lust Public Road East and into the path of minibus BTT 8484, driven by Corwin Abrams of Helena #1 Mahaica, ECD. This resulted in a collision between both vehicles after which the minibus crashed into a traffic light pole located on the northern grass parapet.

Several passengers who were in the minibus along with the driver received injuries about their body and were assisted by public-spirited citizens and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were treated them and sent them away.

However, Xavier Jaramillo, a 20-year-old resident of Helena, who was a passenger in the minibus, was admitted a patient with a fractured left thigh.

The driver of the motorcar along with a 21-year-old occupant were also taken to the hospital where they were treated by a doctor and sent away.

Meanwhile, just over an hour later on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, another accident resulted in two other persons sustaining injuries.

They are 65-year-old Noel Drayton, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider, Mitzie Farley, a 49-year-old police officer, both residents of Great Diamond, EBD.

At about 20:10h, the duo was on motorcycle #CK 2347 proceeding north along the western side on Friendship Public Road, while motorcar #PRR 2878, which was driven by 29-year-old Robert Singh of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, was proceeding south along the eastern side of the said road.

It is alleged that the car overtook several vehicles when he lost control and collided with the front of the motorcycle. As a result of the collision, both vehicles received damages.

The driver of the motorcycle and the pillion rider fell on the road surface where they sustained injuries about their bodies.

They were taken to the Diamond Hospital, where they were they were treated and later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were admitted as patients.

Then at about 21:15h, another motorcyclist was injured on the Railway Embankment on the East Coast of Demerara.

Injured is 43-year-old Quancy Dennis of Grove, East Bank Demerara.

According to police reports, the motorcycle was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the Railway Embankment and whilst in the vicinity of the Caricom Secretariat at Turkenyen, Dennis reportedly drove over a median where he lost control and fell onto the road surface causing him to received injuries.

He was picked up by an ambulance and was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical treatment.

The police have launched investigations into all three accidents.