Several injured in 2-vehicle collision

At least three persons were rushed to the Diamond hospital after two motor cars collided head-on at Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday evening.

Based on reports received, the accident occurred about 21:30h in the vicinity of National Hardware at Coverden and involved motor cars PJJ 8859 and PRR 3055.

The motor car bearing registration number PRR 3055 was heading South with the driver as the lone occupant while motor car PJJ 8859 was heading North with three occupants, including the driver.

While information remains sketchy, it is believed that one of the vehicles was trying to overtake another vehicle and proceeded into the path of the other.

<<<Inews>>> understands that none of the injured persons are viewed as being seriously hurt, but all were taken to the medical facility to be examined.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.