Several injured after minibus turns turtle in Essequibo Coast accident

Several persons are now injured after a minibus transporting school children and teachers turned turtle during an accident on the Dunkeld Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The incident occurred at around 15:30hrs.

Reports are that minibus BYY 1179 was attempting to overtake a lorry laden with logs when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The bus reportedly slammed into a utility pole and then turned turtle.

Villagers, upon hearing the impact, rushed to the scene where they manually turned over the bus in a bid to get the injured persons out.

One resident recalled seeing a woman, who was in the front passenger seat, with a broken leg.

The driver was said to be in an unconscious state.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.