Several injured after minibus crashes into motor grader at Uitvlugt

Several persons are now injured after an overtaking minibus crashed into an unregistered motor grader along the Uitvlugt Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The accident occurred at around 08:15h today.

The minibus driver, conductor, and several of the passengers received injuries about their bodies as a result of the accident.

Reports are that the motor grader was proceeding east along the roadway with motorcar PPP 9731 travelling aback in the same direction. The minibus was also proceeding in the same direction, behind the motorcar.

The minibus attempted to overtake the two vehicles and, in the process, collided with the right-side front of the motorcar.

The minibus driver further lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the grader.

As a result of the impact, the driver of the minibus, along with the conductor, and several passengers received injuries about their bodies.

They were assisted by public-spirited citizens and were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and subsequently transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further treatment. One passenger was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver of the car and grader, but no trace of alcohol was found in their system.

Investigations are ongoing.