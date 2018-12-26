Several homes in Wakenaam flooded

Several homes in Wakenaam were flooded for Boxing Day (Wednesday) after the door for the koker at Maria’s Pleasure reportedly gave way, causing the water levels to rise about 12 inches between 08:30 and 10:00h.

INews understands that approximately fourteen households are presently affected.

However, no threats were reported to livestock and farmlands at this point in time.

The Koker was last repaired in April of 2018.

According to information reaching this publication, workers from the Sea Defense and Region 3 are presently on the ground with machinery conducting repairs before the next tide.