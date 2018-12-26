Several homes in Wakenaam flooded

0

WhatsApp Image 2018-12-26 at 2.45.20 PM

Several homes in Wakenaam were flooded for Boxing Day (Wednesday) after the door for the koker at Maria’s Pleasure reportedly gave way, causing the water levels to rise about 12 inches  between 08:30 and 10:00h.

INews understands that approximately fourteen households are presently affected.

WhatsApp Image 2018-12-26 at 2.45.11 PM

However, no threats were reported to livestock and farmlands at this point in time.

The Koker was last repaired in April of 2018.

 

According to information reaching this publication, workers from the Sea Defense and Region 3 are presently on the ground with machinery conducting repairs before the next tide.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.