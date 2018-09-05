Several homeless following Sophia fire

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire which gutted a Sophia, Georgetown home on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 6 people homeless.

Based on information received, it is alleged that the fire was started by a mentally ill man who reportedly resided at the Lot 31 D Field Sophia, Georgetown home with his sister and her three children and his mother.

INews was told that the owner of the home, Marina Charles, indicated that no one else was in the home at the time that the blaze started.

However, she said that she was informed of the incident by residents in the area and upon arrival home, her mentally challenged brother informed her that because the House is his father’s, he has a right to burn it.

The fire service was contacted but by the time they arrived, the one storey wooden structure had already been destroyed.