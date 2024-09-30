Several homeless after fire guts North Ruimveldt apartment building

An apartment building at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was this afternoon gutted by fire.

It is suspected that the fire started as a result of children playing with matches but this is yet to be confirmed by investigators.

INews understands that about ten persons are now homeless as a result of this incident.

The tenant who called the Fire Service after noticing smoke emanating from the building lamented that they took over 20 minutes to arrive at the scene.

He was also peeved at the fact that they arrived without sufficient supply of water, forcing the firefighters at the scene to scramble for alternative water sources.

