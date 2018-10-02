Several high-profile cases set for October Criminal Assizes

The judicial backlog is slated to see a reduction as the October Criminal Assizes opened at the Demerara High Court today (Tuesday). Acting Chief Justice Roxane George, the High Court’s most senior judge, was on hand to take the salute and to inspect the Guard-of- honour at the final opening of the Demerara Criminal Assizes for 2018.

Several high-profile matters are pending; including that of former Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson and popular transgender personality Otis ‘Oteshia’ Pearson who were both separately committed to stand trial for the charge of sexual activity with a child under 16; a female in the case of Jackson and a male in Pearson’s matter.

Another pending case relates to that of La Parafaite Harmonie pastor Joseph Persaud who was accused of raping one of his female church members.

High-profile death row inmate for the 2008 Bartica massacre; Mark Royden Williams called ‘Smallie’, also has to be tried for his alleged involvement in the murder of Kumar Singh, known as “Mango Man”, who met his demise in August 2007 after 4 gunmen terrorised his Craig Milne, Cove and John, East Coast Demerara home, and shot at nine other family members.