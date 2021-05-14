Several farms affected, animals die as Region Nine battles flood

Regional Executive Officer of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) Karl Singh says the region is currently battling severe flooding following three consecutive days of heavy downpour.

In a brief interview with INews today, the REO noted that at least 48 farms were inundated and several animals have died as a result of the stormy weather.

Two of the main affected communities are Sand Creek and Shea Village.

When contacted, Toshao of Shea Jason Caitan explained that on Wednesday morning, residents discovered seven sheep dead. He explained that due to the heavy rains, several sheep sought shelter under a structure which collapsed during the thunderstorm.

Approximately 12 sheep were rescued but some were injured.

INews understands that several households are flooded while some persons are stranded and unable to return home since some roadways have become impassable.

The REO noted that central government has sent food hampers to the area to assist villagers.