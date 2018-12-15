Several arrested following Police operations in B, C and D Divisions

Operations conducted by officers attached to three Divisions of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday resulted in the arrest of several persons in connection with multiple infractions.

Police in C Division acting on information received went to a house at Area G Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday about 15:00h and conducted a search and found fourteen live ammunition, a pair of metal handcuffs, two police metal cap badges, four cellphones, six small ziplock bags with cannabis and a cannabis plant.

According to the Police, the owner of property who claimed knowledge of everything, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Police in D Division ( West Demerara) on Friday conducted a three-hour cordon and search operation in the following villages, Pouderoyen, Samaroo Dam and Vreed-en-Hoop.

Eight persons have been detained for narcotics possession, being found on a premises where narcotics is sold and break and enter and larceny respectively.

They are being processed for court.

Moreover, Police in B Division (Berbice) on Friday during a five-hour cordon and search operation in the No.1, 2 and 3 Sub-Divisions, arrested a total of sixteen males for robbery under arms, rape, possession of cannabis (2 grams) and cocaine (15 grams), break and enter and larceny and unlawful possession of an outboard engine, an acer laptop, three music boxes, and an assortment of tools.