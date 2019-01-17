Seven acres of marijuana cultivation destroyed by Police

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday during a thirteen-hour narcotics eradication operation at Tabatalli, Berbice River, destroyed seven acres of marijuana cultivation.

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, f ive fields with about 19,500 plants ranging in height from 3 inches to 8 feet with an average weight of 9,750 kilograms, five camps, 300 kilograms of processed cannabis and an empty twelve gauge casing were found.

He noted that the fields, processed cannabis and camps were photographed and destroyed by fire.