Sergeant accidentally shoots self to knee during mobile patrol

A Sergeant attached to the Brickdam Police Station Impact Base is now nursing a gunshot injury to his right knee after his service pistol accidentally went off in the wee hours of Wednesday at Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The rank has been identified as Clive Clarke.

Reports are that at around 02:30h on the day in question, Clarke along with two Constables were on a mobile patrol in one of the Forces’ vehicles which was being driven and commanded by him.

At the time, he was reportedly carrying a 9mm service weapon with 15 live rounds of matching ammunition.

However, during the patrol, it was discovered that the vehicle had flat and as such, it was brought to a stop so that the tyre can be changed.

Clarke, at that time, reportedly took out the weapon from his side holster and rested it on the driver’s seat in order to assist the two Constables to get the job done.

After changing the tyre, the Sergeant reportedly picked up the firearm to put it back in the holster when his finger accidentally pulled trigger and a bullet was discharged.

The bullet reportedly struck his right knee. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

The firearm and remaining ammunition were lodged. An investigation is underway.