Senior official under probe as Skeldon Hospital Ambulance used to smuggle chicken

A senior Local Government official in Region Six is under investigation after authorities in Berbice intercepted an ambulance attached to the Skeldon Hospital with several hundred pounds of chicken believed to have been smuggled from neighbouring Suriname.

Both the Health Department in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) have remained mum on the issue.

However, pictures of the ambulance with its back door opened with boxes of chicken inside surfaced on social media surfaced on Friday morning.

Efforts by this publication to gain clarity from both the Health Department and the GRA proved futile.

Staff at the Skeldon Hospital were reluctant to provide any information.

However, this publication understands that the chicken was loaded into the ambulance at the Skeldon Health Centre, which is situated next to the Police station.

A source close to the health centre said the ambulance would frequently visit the facility late in the evening and then return to the hospital before leaving the town with its siren on.

This publication understands that apart from chicken, the ambulance is sometimes loaded with liquor, also smuggled from Suriname.

There are reports that the chicken belongs to a senior Local Government official of the town who reportedly fell ill after the bust was made.

When the ambulance was stopped on Friday morning, the driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle. An investigation has been launched.