SEND swimming programme empowering children, families – MoE

The Ministry of Education (MOE) Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Swimming Program continues to make an incredible impact, providing children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) the opportunity to build confidence, skills, and a sense of achievement in the water.

In October 2024, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, commissioned the “Edward Mohammed Pool,” a facility named in honour of Edward Mohammed. Edward is the son of Trinidad bookstore owner Teddy Mohammed, who shares a personal connection to the differently abled community.

The pool, entirely funded by Mohammed’s Bookstore Limited, was inspired by the determination of his visually impaired son.

The program, which aims to promote physical activity, social interaction, and personal development, has been met with overwhelming support from both parents and participants. As the program progresses, there has been a visible transformation in the children’s abilities and confidence, with each lesson bringing them closer to their goals.

The MOE SEND Swimming Program is designed to create an inclusive and supportive environment where children of all abilities can thrive. Through a combination of individualized instruction and group activities, the program focuses on helping participants overcome challenges, build trust in themselves, and achieve milestones at their own pace.

As the program continues, the MOE remains committed to providing opportunities for all children to succeed, no matter their ability. The SEND Swimming Program is a shining example of how inclusive educational initiatives can make a lasting, positive difference in the lives of children and their families.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) is dedicated to providing quality education to all students, ensuring every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential. The SEND Swimming Program is just one of many initiatives aimed at supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities in their journey toward success.

--- ---