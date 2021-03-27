Seepaul Narine is now President of GAWU

Former General Secretary of the Guyana Agricultural and Workers Union (GAWU), Seepaul Narine has been elected President of the Union following a special meeting on Friday.

Aslim Singh will now take up the post of General Secretary and Porandatt Narine as Assistant General Secretary/Treasurer.

The Union stated that Friday’s meeting was the first to have been held following the passing of the Union’s long-standing President, Komal Chand. He died at the age of 75 on April 8, 2020 while receiving medical treatment in Cuba.

Having considered the vacancy of President of the Union for almost a year now, a special election was held.

Narine is currently a government Member of Parliament in the National Assembly.

“The Council felt that the new officers have been diligent in their duties and have led the Union properly over the last months. They, therefore, were unanimous in their support of the new officers. Members of the Council in expressing congratulations, pledged to work alongside the new officers in further strengthening the GAWU and seeing it grow from strength to strength,” GAWU said in a media release.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed several matters of concern and offered guidance on the way forward.

The new General Secretary presented the report of the General Council which reviewed the work of the Union since the last meeting held in December 2020.