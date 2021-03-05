“Seeing you in West Indies colours brought tears to my eyes,” Foster says to Sinclair

After receiving his first cap from Chris Gayle in the first T20 International against Sri Lanka, Guyana’s Kevin Sinclair became the ninth member from the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) to represent the West Indies.

Berbice Cricket Board President and Secretary of the RHTY&SC, Hilbert Foster, was overjoyed to see the 21-year-old Sinclair making his international debut, and the moment brought tears to his eyes.

Sinclair ended with figures of 1-26 in three overs on debut. The RHTY&SC wishes Sinclair all success as he embarks on his international career.

Full statement by Hilbert Foster- Secretary of RHTY&SC



I clearly remember the day, your grandfather called me at my office about five years ago to request you join the RHTY&SC, MS. I was delighted to tell him yes, as the other players in the Under-19 team wanted you in the club.

I have never regretted that decision as, over the years, you have proven to be the role model cricketer who has never given one word of back answer and who has followed our formula of success.

You are always the first to be at the ground, hours before the start of play. If anyone asks me to describe you, I would say that you are humble, disciplined, committed and grounded. I know of your personal struggles growing up, but you are the perfect example that poverty cannot stop you from dreaming. Today that dream became a reality and I am so proud and happy for you. No one has worked harder than you, and I could not believe that a little tear was in my eyes when I saw you in West Indies colours.

Your success would inspire all of our members to keep working hard, and would inspire every less fortunate child to follow in your footsteps. I know that your Grandpa would be the happiest man in the world, as he worked so hard, and it is my hope that Jesus would grant him many more years on earth to see you in action.

Grandpa Carlton, you deserve every credit. Please remember, Kevin, that the journey has just started and that you must remain focused, humble, and place all of your trust in God. Remember the persons who assisted you to reach where you are, and always reach out to those who need assistance.

I wish you success, my son, and on behalf of the RHTY&SC, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour, Bakewell, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Pepsi, Metro, and my family and I, I wish (you) more success in the future, and God’s richest blessings.

I am confident that it would only be a matter of time before Kevlon Anderson joins you. Feeling damn proud of you by the way. Berbice cricket continues to make Guyana proud.

The selection of Kevin Sinclair yesterday was very special to the RHTY&SC, MS, as he became the ninth club member to play for the West Indies over the club’s short history of just 31 years.

It was also historic as it allows the RHTY&SC to join a select few clubs to have produced a cricketer at every level that the West Indies plays in.

Under 15: Assad Fudadin; Under 19: Assad Fudadin and Kevlon Anderson; Sixes: Esuan Crandon; West Indies A: Assad Fudadin; West Indies B: Assad Fudadin; T20: Kevin Sinclair; ODI: Royston Crandon; Tests: Assad Fudadin, Female ODI: Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi; Female 20/20: Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi.

We are very proud of our achievements over the years, and we are determined to uphold our high tradition in the future. Our success has been a total team effort, and we would like to salute the official sponsors of our cricket over the years.

The sponsor are: Courts, GTT, Windies Sports Bar, Pepsi/DDL, Bakewell, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Poonai Pharmacy, Gizmos and Gadgets, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour, Metro Office Supplies.

We would also like to salute the many others who have contributed to this amazing success story, and to our dozens of local supporters and fans.

A special thanks to those who have been with the club from the very start, and are still very active after 31 years of sheer hard work – Keith and Hilbert Foster, Robby Kissoonlall and Keith Hicks.

We are very lucky to have you as our mentors and leaders.