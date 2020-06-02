See Tabulation Certificates for District 3

Following are the Certificates of Tabulation for the General and Regional Elections for District 3 – Essequibo Islands/West Demerara.

Based on the national recount, for the General Elections, APNU/AFC received 23, 808 votes, while the PPP/C received more than double that amount – 47,851.

Similarly, for the Regional Elections, APNU/AFC received 23, 833 votes, while the PPP/C received 47,900, again; more than double the number of votes received by the incumbent Coalition.

All the other political parties have signed the certificates, except the APNU/AFC.