The ongoing National Recount at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) to ascertain votes cast on March 2, polls has revealed that Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, heavily inflated votes in favour of the incumbent APNU/AFC Coalition.

As recent as yesterday – Day 16 of the recount — it was reported that Mingo handed the coalition, APNU+AFC, 4,415 votes, while significantly reducing that of the PPP/C.

See for yourselves details below: