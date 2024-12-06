Security officers busted with over 4kg cocaine at CJIA

An Aviation Security Officer and a Security Officer attached to Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri were on Thursday busted with a quantity of cocaine by ranks of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

According to CANU, its ranks were performing duties at Guyana’s main international airport including conducting routine searches on several persons during which 2.152 kilograms was found strapped to the body of 29-year-old Keesha Greene of Grant Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In addition, CANU stated that a follow-up investigation led to the arrest of Shaquille Thompson, 28, an Airport Security Officer attached to CJIA also of Grant Road, Soesdyke, EBD who was also carrying 2.134 kilograms of the illegal substance.

The total weight of the cocaine is 4.286 kilograms. Both Greene and Thompson were taken into custody and subsequently charged.

They both appeared before Magistrate Wonda Fortune at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court where Greene pleaded guilty to having 2.152 kilograms of cocaine for trafficking. She was sentenced to three years imprisonment and fined $3.2 million.

On the other hand, Thompson pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until January 8, 2025.

--- ---