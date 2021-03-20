Security guards slapped with murder charge

Two security guards attached to Kaieteur News have been charged for the murder of 58 year-old Mohabir Singh of no fixed place of abode.

Singh’s body was found on Tuesday March 16, 2021 under a shed at the Kaieteur News premises on Saffon Street, La Penitence by a staffer of the said entity.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of the two security persons as detectives pursued the murder angle.

The police said on Friday that they have formally charged the two suspects with the capital offence.

This was after a post mortem examination was performed Friday on Singh and the cause of death was given as brain hemorrhage due to blunt trauma to the head.

Singh’s body has since been handed over to relatives for cremation.

Meanwhile, the two suspects will be processed for court on Monday March 22, 2021.