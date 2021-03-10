Security Guard robbed of pistol at gunpoint

A security guard attached to the A-Chang Supermarket at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was last night held at gunpoint and robbed of his firearm and phone.

The victim, Benson Jarvis, was relieved of a .32 Taurus Pistol with serial number FKAM 76570 along with 12 live .32 rounds as well as his cellphone.

At around 22:00hrs, the security officer said, while he was on duty, two men on a motorcycle approached.

The pillion rider, who was armed with a handgun, pointed the weapon towards him and relieved him of the items.

The suspects then made good their escape.

Investigations are in progress.