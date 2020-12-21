Security Guard remanded for murder/rape of Cummings Lodge woman

Ravindra Ramdeen, a 47-year-old security guard of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, was today remanded to prison for raping and killing Marilyn Singh, a 53-year-old woman of the same community.

Ramdeen was not required to plead to the charge of murder during the furtherance of rape when he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

He is slated to make his next court appearance on February 1.

Reports are that the man strangled the woman to death after she refused to have sex with him. The duo had shared an intimate relationship. In his confession, the security guard said he went home after he strangled the woman.

It was until the following morning; the woman’s naked body was discovered on her bed.