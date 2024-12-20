Security Guard remanded for murder of Toshao

Noah Beaton, the 24-year-old security guard accused of murdering Toshao Ridley Joseph, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Beaton was not required to plead to the capital offence of murder and was remanded to prison until January 31, 2025.

Beaton, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard Da Silva, is accused of fatally stabbing Joseph, 37, at the Signature Inn Hotel in Queenstown, Georgetown, on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Joseph, an Indigenous leader from Tassarene Village, Region Seven, was stabbed 19 times, with injuries to his face, neck, and chest.

According to police reports, Beaton turned himself in to the Brickdam Police Station on Tuesday, confessing that he killed Joseph.

In his confession, Beaton alleged that the attack stemmed from years of unresolved anger over sexual abuse he claimed Joseph inflicted on him as a child, starting when he was a primary school student.

