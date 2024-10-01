Security guard remanded for assaulting wife

A security guard was on Monday remanded to prison for allegedly assaulting his wife, including using his motorcycle to knock her off of her electric bike.

Thirty-six-year-old Amit Jowhair called ‘Edwin’, a security guard of Block X Hampshire Village Corentyne, Region Six (Ease Berbice-Corentyne) appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and other offenses committed on Jyoti Jowhair.

Jowhair, 38, a 10-day government part-time worker had reported the incident to the police.

The security guard was arrested one month after the alleged incident. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him and was remanded to the New Amsterdam Prison. The case has been postponed and will come up again on October 4.

On August 26, at about 12:45h Jyoti Jowheir, went to Rose Hall Town Police Station and reported that earlier that day (at about 09:30h), she was riding her electric scooter, when her husband Edwin Jowheir rode his motorcycle and crashed into her which caused her to fall off her scooter.

Jyoti said she had a cell phone (valued at $40,000) in her hand when she fell off the scooter. The woman also told the police that her husband also came off his motorcycle and physically assaulted her (cuffing her to the face and abdomen). He also pelted her with a brick, which caused her to receive injuries to her face and about her body.

She sought medical attention, and the Police took a statement from her.

On the said date a police team led by an Inspector went in search of Edwin Jowheir to have him arrested, but their effort was unsuccessful. Police, however, uplifted one XR Motorcycle CN 810 from his home. Jyoti identified the motorcycle as the bike that her husband was riding when he rode into her scooter. The XR motorcycle was taken to Albion Police Station and lodged. The owner never showed up with the documents.

Since Jyoti made her report, the Police have been making committed efforts to apprehend Edwin Jowheir, with follow-up reports on August 31, September 9, and 23.

However, on September 27, the security guard was arrested and placed before the court on Monday.

--- ---