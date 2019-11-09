Security guard killed in Timehri hit and run accident

Police on the East Bank of Demerara are on the hunt for a so far unknown driver who killed a security guard in a hit and run accident on Friday evening.

The accident occurred sometime around 19:00h on the Timehri Public Road, EBD.

Dead is 54-year-old Harrichan Ramsundar of Patentia Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara. According to the police, the details of the motor and the driver are yet to be known.

However, it was reported that the vehicle was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when the left side of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

At the time, Ramsundar was walking south along the western side of the said road. He received multiple injuries about his body and to his head as a result of being struck.

While the vehicle sped away after hitting the man, he was nevertheless picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA).

The body of the security guard is currently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.