Security Guard found dead at Kitty

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 46-year-old Troy Wiggins whose lifeless body was found at ‘Drum Yard’ located at David Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Wiggins of Kisskadee Drive, South Ruimveldt was a security guard at ‘Drum Yard’.

Police, acting on information received, went to location where the man was observed with his face downward under a shed.

The body was examined but no marks of violence were seen.

Investigations so far revealed that Wiggins was suffering from epilepsy and he was a patient at the GPHC for some 20 years.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC and the body is presently awaiting a post-mortem.