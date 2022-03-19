Security guard found dead at Corentyne backdam

A security guard was found dead in Number 49 Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) backdam.

Dead is 69-year-old Eugenia Ciciel, called “Tello”, of Lot 270, Number 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The man was found floating in a trench with what appeared to be rope marks around his neck, according to his daughter.

Two days prior to his demise, he reportedly told relatives where to find his money, if something happens to him.

His daughter, Onicka Jeffrey, believes he was murdered since marks of violence were found on his body.

“I went to the backdam and we reach the second watchman and he said when he go to work he did not see my father. So he den call the boss man, telling he that he didn’t see he, so the boss man tell he stay a lil while but he seh he know that my father don’t normally left without informing anyone that he is going somewhere,” Jeffrey related while explaining that when they were informed and went into the backdam, her father’s body was still in the trench and her brother took him out.

“When my brother pull my father from the trench there you see some marks ah pon he skin, like he hand and den around he neck with some rope marks. His two hands, fighting up, like he was trying fuh fight, fuh pull off the rope or wah ever was around he neck. So we are just awaiting the post-mortem,” she added.

While the Police have launched an investigation, the family says it is murder and is hoping for a tougher investigation.

“I am saying if it’s murder therefore the Police should catch the persons dem that did this and let justice be served,” Jeffrey is contending.