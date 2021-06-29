Security Command Centre strengthens Police’s ability in crime detection – Top Cop

A Private Sector Commission (PSC) delegation led by the Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong recently visited the Security Command Centre of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Also in attendance were, Vice-Chairman of the PSC, Krishnand Jaichand, Chairman of the Governance & Security Sub-Committee of the PSC, Retired General Norman McLean, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, Timothy Tucker, Ryan Alexander, National Security Advisor, Capt. Gerry Gouveia and other members of the Private Sector.

Conducting the tour of the facility was Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum Superintendent Singh, and other Police officials.

During the tour of the facility, discussions focused primarily on the role of the Command Centre in combatting crime around the country.

Superintendent Singh, in his presentation, highlighted that the centre was operationalized to support the crime prevention and investigative capabilities of the Force.

The Commissioner of Police, in brief remarks, noted that the Command Centre has strengthened not only the forensic and criminal investigative techniques of the GPF but its ability in crime detection, through the use and application of several cameras around the country.

Commissioner Hoppie indicated that ranks are undergoing continuous training to ensure the effective functioning of the centre.

Other critical interventions discussed were robberies around Georgetown, traffic violations, Police training, protection of businesses, crime-fighting capabilities and areas for collaboration.

The centre currently boasts several mounted television camera monitors that are used to trace incidents and to link these with ambulances, fire service, and police service responses.

The PSC endorsed and commended the efforts of the Guyana Police Force and reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate to advance peace and security in Guyana.