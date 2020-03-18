Security beefed up at embassies over threats of protests

Security has been intensified at the various embassies in Guyana over threats from certain persons to launch mass protest actions against the diplomatic missions, which have been critical of the lack of transparency and credibility in the 2020 elections.

There is heavy police presence outside the US Embassy as well as the Canadian High Commission and the British High Commission in Guyana.

Divisional Commander (ag) Phillip Azore told this publication that: “There are threats of mass protests in front of those locations. So, we just put police there to ensure it’s secure and in keeping in accordance with the law.”

British High Commissioner Gregory Quinn confirmed that the amplified security is just a precautionary measure in light of the threats on social media.

“In the light of social media comments against the High Commission we sought additional support from the authorities,” Quinn said.

The Heads of the Diplomatic Missions in Guyana have condemned the continued attempts to derail the electoral process in Guyana, particularly during the tabulation process of the country’s largest electoral district, Region Four (Demerara Mahaica).

The ABCE countries (United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union), have warned of serious consequences if a president is sworn-in under these circumstances, which they say, lack credibility and transparency.