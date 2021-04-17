Sections of Sheriff Street to be closed in the nights for road works

The Ministry of Public Works is reminding road users that the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation Limited, will be conducting works on the Sheriff/Mandela Expansion Project from 22:00hrs or 10 pm on the Sheriff/Mandela Road Expansion Project.

This means that sections of the road will be closed to traffic to facilitate the upgrade works, and reopen by 06:00hrs on a daily basis.

This evening (Saturday), works will be continuing in the vicinity of Second Street, Sheriff Street, heading to Campbell Avenue.

Additionally, road widening works will continue on Sheriff Street in the vicinity of Duncan Street, heading North to William Street.

The requisite signs and lighting will be erected during these works.

The Ministry has apologised for any inconvenience caused and is asking that alternative routes be utilised in the interim for those required and authorised to travel during the curfew hours.