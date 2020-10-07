Sections of Region 3 to get electricity after 25 years

Residents in several communities in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will soon benefit from a better quality of life as the Government moves swiftly to supply them with electricity after more than two decades in darkness.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, made this announcement on Tuesday, when he led a team of Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) officials into the region.

It was announced that some 22 homes in Wallers Delight will benefit from electricity for the first time.

“Within 14 days, they will be having electricity. Most people have been there since I was a boy. Some of them have been there 30 years plus and they have never had electricity,” Minister Indar said.

In Crane Village, the Minister said a number of households will be supplied with electricity after each building is certified for wiring.

The establishment of connections in Crane Village is urgent as the community boasts a large number of school-aged children, who utilise distance learning due to COVID-19.

Over in Best Village, GPL has to conduct a cost assessment, after which the company will re-engage residents.

On Sunday, Minister Indar visited Little and Big Biaboo in Mahaica where he pledged to supply the communities with electricity. Those communities were never connected to GPL’s grid.

Government’s commitment to the provision of electricity for all communities allows the nation to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Seven which seeks to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all”. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]