Section of Kurupukari–Lethem trail collapses; emergency teams mobilised

See statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

The Ministry of Public Works has activated emergency teams for the restoration of the Linden-Lethem Corridor. Contractors and materials are en route to the affected area.

There was significant disruption along the Kurupukari–Lethem Corridor at approximately 3:40 PM Wednesday afternoon, when a truck traversing the Kurupukari–Lethem Corridor attempted to cross an eroded section of the roadway within the Iwokrama Concession. This section of the road subsequently collapsed due to sustained pressure from a storm surge caused by heavy rains. It should be noted that the contractor responsible for the maintenance of the area, KP Thomas, was not on site. In the last 48 hours, Ministry of Public Works engineers have alerted all contractors to monitor areas where they have active worksites.

Presently, this section has completely washed away, rendering it impassable. This will affect all traffic traversing between Georgetown and Annai/Lethem. The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the affected area is currently inaccessible to all traffic, and all drivers and passengers traveling along this corridor should expect delays.

Additionally, there is a warning advisory in effect for traffic crossing the Pirara Bridge via the Timber Bypass. The water level has risen significantly within the last 24 hours, covering the approach road and bridge. Light traffic is requested to exercise extreme caution if attempting to cross the bypass. We do not recommend the crossing of any heavy equipment over the bypass at this time.

Emergency teams have been mobilized, and efforts are underway to assess and repair the damage.

We ask that you stay tuned to official channels for further updates on road conditions and repair progress. We ask all drivers traversing the corridor to drive carefully, keeping an eye out for changes in road conditions to ensure the safety of yourself and others. The Ministry is also requesting that all commercial vehicles significantly reduce their load at this time.

The Ministry of Public Works thanks you for your cooperation and patience during this time and encourages you to stay safe on the roads.

