“Secret meeting” claim blown “out of proportion” – GECOM PRO

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, Yolanda Ward, said the claim of a “secret meeting” between GECOM’s IT staff and PPP agents is being taken out of proportion.

The APNU/AFC coalition has alleged that there was a “secret meeting” between PPP’s Frank Anthony, Sasenarine Singh and the IT staff.

Anthony has since clarified that he was merely making a few inquiries about the audio feed and that there were other persons in the room as well.

In fact, during an update with the media moments ago, Ward explained that the incident occurred in the tabulation centre, which is located in the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) and is an open room that is accessible to all party agents.

“I cannot understand how a space that is accessible to all party agents now become a private space… My understanding is that two of the IT staff were setting up their work area and they were approached by two party agents and it was from there that the whole thing spin out of proportion as being term a secret meeting,” she stated.

Nevertheless, the GECOM PRO noted that the seven-member Elections Commission is expected to further discuss the matter during a meeting that is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, the claims about a “secret meeting” were also debunked by the Presidential Candidates of the Liberty and Justice Party and The Citizenship Initiative.

LJP Leader Lenox Shuman, in a social media post, said “this is not only irresponsible; it is also very dangerous.”

He added that it is “reckless propaganda”.

“To see this propaganda also making its way to Mr Granger’s Facebook page speaks volumes to the motives behind such commentary,” Shuman stated.

TCI’s Leader Rhonda Ann Lam also stated in social media post that: “I am in the tabulation room. There was no secret meeting nor cloak and dagger hastily arranged meetings. We all heard the IT Head repeat what he was asked and his answer. In fact, close to 20 people heard it. This is irresponsible posting to incite a party base and malign people’s character. It can also put Gecom staff at risk.”