Second worker in Banks DIH building collapse dies

Anthony Lowe, the 25-year-old man who was injured one week ago when a building collapsed at Banks DIH Limited, ha succumbed.

Lowe, who resided at Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He died at around 08:00hrs this morning.

According to information received, the man never regained consciousness; he had suffered severe injuries to his brains and lungs.

He leaves to mourn his wife who is six months pregnant.

Lowe is the second construction worker to have died following the incident which occurred at around 13:00hrs on July 8.

The employees were in the process of demolishing a building at Banks DIH Limited when the structure collapsed.

Jagmohan Bissessar, 61, of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.