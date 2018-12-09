Second victim in Ogle accident succumbs

Twenty-year-old, Jason Harris, the second victim who was involved in an accident along the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara on Saturday night has succumbed to his injuries.

Harris of Lot 7 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and his 18-year-old friend and neighbour, Rameshwar Singh also called Alvin were struck by a motor jeep at around 23:20h while returning home from a service station.

Harris and Singh were both traversing on the Ogle Access Road on motorcycle, CJ 6360 when they reportedly collided with a jeep bearing registration PGG 8844.

<<Inews>> understands that the driver of jeep who hails from Campbellville, Georgetown was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road.

The driver reportedly put on his indicator and attempted to make a right turn when the motorcycle allegedly collided with the vehicle. Upon impact, Harris and Singh fell onto the roadway.

The two friends were picked up and rushed to GPHC where Singh was pronounced dead on arrival. Harris was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but he succumbed earlier today.

A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver of the motor jeep showed no sign of alcohol in his system. He was nevertheless, taken into Police custody and is assisting with the investigation.