Sébastien Sigouin to become new Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana

The High Commission of Canada is pleased to inform you that Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honorable Mélanie Joly, announced the following diplomatic appointment:

Sébastien Sigouin is appointed High Commissioner (Designate) to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and Plenipotentiary Representative to the Caribbean Community.

Mr. Sigouin succeeds Mr. Mark Berman.

Sébastien Sigouin (LLB, University of Sherbrooke, 1993; PhD and LLM [International Relations], Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, 2002) joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 1997 as a human rights and humanitarian affairs adviser. At Headquarters, he has also served as manager of the International Program and director of policy for the Canadian Human Rights Commission (2002 to 2010). He was also director of strategic planning and operations for Canada’s development assistance programming (2010 to 2015), deputy head of the Permanent Mission of Canada to the Organization of American States (2015 to 2018) and executive director responsible for relations with Central American countries, Cuba and the Dominican Republic (2018 to 2022). Most recently, he was executive director of the Haiti Division.

Sébastien Sigouin is expected to present his Letters of Credence to the Government of Guyana soon.

