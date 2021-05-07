Search continues for missing Linden labourer who allegedly drowned at Mabura

The search continued on Thursday for a missing Linden labourer who has been feared drowned in a creek at Mabura in Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Berbice).

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident involving 20-year-old Akeem Davidson of Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden, who went missing since Tuesday last.

It was reported that at about 14:15h on the day in question, Davidson and his friend, Sheldon Vanaco, went to take a bath at a creek located about 300 metres away from their mining camp. While they were swimming in the creek, Davidson went under the water and never resurface.

The friend allegedly told Police that he shouted at Davidson, telling him to “stop playing”, but after fifteen minutes had elapsed and there was no response from Davidson, he went back to the camp and alerted Ephraim Benn – the camp owner. They reportedly went back to the scene and searched for Davidson, but there was no sign of him.

A team of Police ranks has been dispatched to the area to search for Davidson, but searches have so far come up empty-handed. Both the camp owner and the friend have been taken into custody for questioning.

Region 10 Commander, Senior Superintendent Hugh Winter, on Thursday declared that the search for Davidson is ongoing.