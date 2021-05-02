Screening equipment commissioned at CJIA

The Government of Guyana is delighted to commission over four hundred million
dollars (G$400M) in screening equipment at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.
These pieces of equipment have built-in state-of-the-art technologies and were funded by
the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation with support from the Government
of Guyana.
These new scanners will help detect threats to civil aviation quickly and aid law
enforcement in our fight against narco-trafficking at our main port of entry.
As demonstrated earlier, the new machines have automatic detection capabilities and will
allow the screener to manipulate and further examine anomalies detected in passenger
luggage.
Two (2) of the new screening equipment will be deployed at the Passenger In-transit
and Staff Screening Points.
Intransit Passenger Check Point
Intransit Passengers will no longer have to clear Arrivals Immigration and be escorted to
the Departures’ Terminal to board their connecting flights. These passengers will enter
directly into the Departures’ Lounge after being screened at the In-transit Check Point.
Staff Screening Check Point
Employees of the airport will be screened separately from passengers, thus improving the
processing time for each flight.
This is a much-needed and welcomed service and will assist the concessionaires in
promptly scanning their goods/merchandise.
The machines, commissioned today, include:
A. One (1) CTX 5800 Checked Luggage Scanner – G$290M
The CTX 5800 explosive detection system (EDS), which is TSA certified, quickly identifies
threats in checked baggage.
The CTX5800 is a Computer Tomography (C.T) base system, which uses a single X-ray
generator to provides high-resolution 3D images for quick and accurate threat, making it
ideal for airports, such as CJIA.
It can be fully integrated into a Baggage Handling System and offers networking
solutions to link multiple scanners for efficient image distribution and system monitoring
among operators. This new system will also have the ability to automatically separate
baggage from those that require secondary checks.
This unit replaces the Rapiscan 528, which was commissioned at CJIA more than 16 years
ago.
Guyana is one of the few countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that
have deployed this new technology at the airport.
B. Two (2) Smiths HI-SCAN 6040-2is Hand Luggage Scanner – G$64M
This is a Dual-View X-ray Inspection for hand luggage and is a reliable and flexible
security scanner. The HI-SCAN 6040-2is HR is an advanced dual-view X-ray inspection
system for the automatic detection of solid and liquid explosives in personal belongings
and cabin baggage.
Using proven X-ray technology, the HI-SCAN 6040-2is HR generates reliable, high-
quality dual-view images. The modern, ergonomic design provides a user-friendly
interface to make it easier for the operator to identify threats and dangerous or illegal
objects on the screen.
C. Two (2) Rapiscan 620 Dual View Hand Luggage Scanner – G$36M
The Rapiscan 620DV is an advanced checkpoint screening solution designed for aviation
and high-security applications. It uses innovative dual-view technology to generate a
horizontal and vertical view of the object under inspection. Rapiscan 620DV has been
approved and included on the qualified list applicable to the U.S. TSA Advanced
Technology (AT) checkpoint program for security equipment.
Rapiscan 620DV provides unsurpassed image quality, regulatory approved automatic
detection of solid explosive software and Automatic Liquid Explosive Identification.
D. One (1) IONSCAN 600 Portable Explosive & Narcotics Trace Detector – G$15M
The IONSCAN 600 is a highly sensitive trace detector in a lightweight, portable desktop
configuration. It can be used to accurately detect and identify a wide range of military,
commercial and homemade explosives threats and common illegal/controlled narcotics, including the highly potent synthetic fentanyl opioids that are rapidly spreading across the world.
The IONSCAN600 provides accurate trace explosives and narcotic detections
simultaneously or can be programmed for dedicated explosives-only or narcotics-only
detection depending on specific requirements.
ADDITIONAL SECURITY EQUIPMENT
1) L3 Pro Vision Scanner
ProVision ATD with Automatic Target Detection quickly screens passengers using safe
active millimeter wave (MMW) radio frequency technology to automatically detect
concealed objects made of a broad variety of materials — both metallic and non-metallic.
The passenger experience with the ProVision ATD is convenient, straightforward and
efficient, requiring only a single stationary position during a less than 1.5-second scan.
The system does all the work for the customer and requires no special movements or
motions.
ProVision ATD is image-free solution and eliminates privacy concerns.
2) Closed Circuit Television Cameras
There are a few hundred security cameras in the terminal building and the immediate
environs of the airport.
These include facial recognition and licence plate recognition cameras.
FUTURE PURCHASE
1) Body Cameras
The Airport Corporation is currently in the process of procuring Body Cameras for its
Security Staff.
2) Bottle Scanners for Liquids
These scanners will allow passengers to take liquids through the main checkpoint.
The Government of Guyana remains committed to providing a safe and secure
environment to the travelling public. We will continue to invest in human resources and
state of the art equipment, in this regard.
PIZZA HUT, BURGER KING AND AGAVE SKY BAR:
Food and Beverage is an essential aspect of the airport experience.
Therefore, we were delighted when Corum Group Guyana decided to expand their food
services to CJIA.
Since the opening of Pizza Hut, Burger King and the Agave Sky bar, we have received
numerous commendations.
Congratulations to the Corum Group Guyana Team.