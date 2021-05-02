Screening equipment commissioned at CJIA

The Government of Guyana is delighted to commission over four hundred million

dollars (G$400M) in screening equipment at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

These pieces of equipment have built-in state-of-the-art technologies and were funded by

the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation with support from the Government

of Guyana.

These new scanners will help detect threats to civil aviation quickly and aid law

enforcement in our fight against narco-trafficking at our main port of entry.

As demonstrated earlier, the new machines have automatic detection capabilities and will

allow the screener to manipulate and further examine anomalies detected in passenger

luggage.

Two (2) of the new screening equipment will be deployed at the Passenger In-transit

and Staff Screening Points.

Intransit Passenger Check Point

Intransit Passengers will no longer have to clear Arrivals Immigration and be escorted to

the Departures’ Terminal to board their connecting flights. These passengers will enter

directly into the Departures’ Lounge after being screened at the In-transit Check Point.

Staff Screening Check Point

Employees of the airport will be screened separately from passengers, thus improving the

processing time for each flight.

This is a much-needed and welcomed service and will assist the concessionaires in

promptly scanning their goods/merchandise.

The machines, commissioned today, include:

A. One (1) CTX 5800 Checked Luggage Scanner – G$290M

The CTX 5800 explosive detection system (EDS), which is TSA certified, quickly identifies

threats in checked baggage.

The CTX5800 is a Computer Tomography (C.T) base system, which uses a single X-ray

generator to provides high-resolution 3D images for quick and accurate threat, making it

ideal for airports, such as CJIA.

It can be fully integrated into a Baggage Handling System and offers networking

solutions to link multiple scanners for efficient image distribution and system monitoring

among operators. This new system will also have the ability to automatically separate

baggage from those that require secondary checks.

This unit replaces the Rapiscan 528, which was commissioned at CJIA more than 16 years

ago.

Guyana is one of the few countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that

have deployed this new technology at the airport.

B. Two (2) Smiths HI-SCAN 6040-2is Hand Luggage Scanner – G$64M

This is a Dual-View X-ray Inspection for hand luggage and is a reliable and flexible

security scanner. The HI-SCAN 6040-2is HR is an advanced dual-view X-ray inspection

system for the automatic detection of solid and liquid explosives in personal belongings

and cabin baggage.

Using proven X-ray technology, the HI-SCAN 6040-2is HR generates reliable, high-

quality dual-view images. The modern, ergonomic design provides a user-friendly

interface to make it easier for the operator to identify threats and dangerous or illegal

objects on the screen.

C. Two (2) Rapiscan 620 Dual View Hand Luggage Scanner – G$36M

The Rapiscan 620DV is an advanced checkpoint screening solution designed for aviation

and high-security applications. It uses innovative dual-view technology to generate a

horizontal and vertical view of the object under inspection. Rapiscan 620DV has been

approved and included on the qualified list applicable to the U.S. TSA Advanced

Technology (AT) checkpoint program for security equipment.

Rapiscan 620DV provides unsurpassed image quality, regulatory approved automatic

detection of solid explosive software and Automatic Liquid Explosive Identification.

D. One (1) IONSCAN 600 Portable Explosive & Narcotics Trace Detector – G$15M

The IONSCAN 600 is a highly sensitive trace detector in a lightweight, portable desktop

configuration. It can be used to accurately detect and identify a wide range of military,

commercial and homemade explosives threats and common illegal/controlled narcotics, including the highly potent synthetic fentanyl opioids that are rapidly spreading across the world.

The IONSCAN600 provides accurate trace explosives and narcotic detections

simultaneously or can be programmed for dedicated explosives-only or narcotics-only

detection depending on specific requirements.

ADDITIONAL SECURITY EQUIPMENT

1) L3 Pro Vision Scanner

ProVision ATD with Automatic Target Detection quickly screens passengers using safe

active millimeter wave (MMW) radio frequency technology to automatically detect

concealed objects made of a broad variety of materials — both metallic and non-metallic.

The passenger experience with the ProVision ATD is convenient, straightforward and

efficient, requiring only a single stationary position during a less than 1.5-second scan.

The system does all the work for the customer and requires no special movements or

motions.

ProVision ATD is image-free solution and eliminates privacy concerns.

2) Closed Circuit Television Cameras

There are a few hundred security cameras in the terminal building and the immediate

environs of the airport.

These include facial recognition and licence plate recognition cameras.

FUTURE PURCHASE

1) Body Cameras

The Airport Corporation is currently in the process of procuring Body Cameras for its

Security Staff.

2) Bottle Scanners for Liquids

These scanners will allow passengers to take liquids through the main checkpoint.

The Government of Guyana remains committed to providing a safe and secure

environment to the travelling public. We will continue to invest in human resources and

state of the art equipment, in this regard.

PIZZA HUT, BURGER KING AND AGAVE SKY BAR:

Food and Beverage is an essential aspect of the airport experience.

Therefore, we were delighted when Corum Group Guyana decided to expand their food

services to CJIA.

Since the opening of Pizza Hut, Burger King and the Agave Sky bar, we have received

numerous commendations.

Congratulations to the Corum Group Guyana Team.