Scotiabank to close Bartica branch & transfer operations to Parika

Scotiabank on Tuesday announced that it will be closing its branch at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to the bank, a decision was made following a review of its branch and service delivery network. As such, the bank is consolidating the Bartica Branch, located at Second Avenue, into the Parika, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara branch. The closing of the branch will be on November 27.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of several factors including the ever-changing customer landscape and how and where we can best serve our customers,” the Bank said in a press release to the media, adding that customers will be contacted with details on their accounts.

“Should customers not wish for their accounts to be transferred to Parika, they are asked to contact us on 223 4357 (HELP) to discuss alternative options,” the bank said.

In addition, the bank stated that “our 4 remaining branch locations, we have made significant investments in digital banking and are pleased to offer our customers robust alternate banking platforms such as Scotia OnLine and Mobile Banking, ATMs, and TeleScotia. These help customers bank safely and securely, 24/7 eliminating the need to visit the branch.”

Customers, the release added, “may find it helpful to speak with a branch advisor for useful tips on their accounts and the transition and stay tuned to gy.scotiabank.com for updates.”