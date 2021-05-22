Scissors bandit steals motorcycle, cellphone on Sheriff Street

A bandit armed with a pair of scissors on Friday robbed a man of his motorcycle and cell phone while on Sheriff Street, Greater Georgetown.

Police say the 40-year-old victim was on Sheriff Street at a fast food caravan when the “identifiable” suspect came up from an unknown direction and pulled out a scissors. The bandit demanded the victim to hand over his valuables.

Fearful for his life, the man complied and the suspect escaped with his Blue Lifan

motorcycle CG 8128 valued $180,000 and cellular phone valued $10,000, heading south along Sheriff Street.

Investigation ongoing.