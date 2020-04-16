Schools unlikely to reopen anytime soon

Schools across Guyana remain closed as the Ministry of Education reassesses its decision to reopen on April 20, in light of the recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Ministry currently is formalising a new plan that would keep students, teachers and other stakeholders safe.

The decision on the way forward will be made by the National COVID-19 Task Force in conjunction with the Education Ministry, DPI said.

Schools have been closed since March 16 and the Ministry has made available academic material on its website, the Guyana Learning Channel, NCN Radio, Radio Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Radio Paiwomak.

Since the decision was made to close schools in the interest of students’ safety, tests and other major examinations have been postponed.

There is no official date set for the National Grade Six Assessment.

The Caribbean Examination Council via a virtual press conference in March had announced the postponement of CSEC and CAPE, offering alternate solutions to ensure that students can matriculate.

The deadline for School-Based Assessments has been extended by 30 days while candidates would only be required to sit a General Paper 1 examination.

CARICOM member states whose students also sit the CSEC and CAPE examinations are working on the way forward for their schools.