School teacher among 3 dead in Berbice in separate incidents

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of three bodies in East Canje, Berbice.

The bodies were discovered over a four day period.

One of the three is believed to have committed suicide while the bodies of the other two were discovered in their homes; one on Monday and the other on Tuesday morning.

Those dead have been identified as Roxanne Newyear 45, a school teacher of New Forest East Canje, Ivlaw Henry Snr, 53 and Shelldon Fortune, 41, both of Adelphi.

Henry’s body was discovered at his Lot 3 Adelphi home shortly before 8:00h on Tuesday by his son Ivlaw Henry Jr.

According to the younger Henry, at about 5:30h when he went to take his bird out, he saw his father looking through the window and they greeted each other. He added that his father who is a pump operator was preparing to go to work but a few hours later his bicycle was still in the yard.

Shortly after 6:00h when he passed the house again the bicycle was in the same place and so he went to check and saw him lying face down on the kitchen floor.

“His tongue was out of his mouth and his eyes were turned white,” he explained.

Earlier this year Henry was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital after his blood pressure had risen beyond control.

Henry lived alone for the past eight years and has seven children.

Meanwhile, on Monday villagers found the body Shelldon Fortune at his Lot 14 Adelphi home. He too lived alone.

Reports are that a few days ago he reported feeling unwell and a large swelling appeared on his neck but on Monday morning it was not there.

Reports also revealed that the welder claimed to have had a headache and his eyes were hurting on Sunday evening.

He did not respond to friends when they called him on Monday morning.

At about 9:00h neighbours climbed on the fence and saw him lying on a mattress which was on the floor and thought he was asleep. Five hours later he was seen in the same position and they broke in and found the television and the light on. He was in the same position under a mosquito net.

His sister Roxanne Prince said she received information that the father of one had passed but by the time she got to the house the body was already removed but she was able to see the body at the mortuary.

“When I went there I saw blood was streaming from his ears and froth was coming from his mouth and he had a dig on his ear but I can’t say if it was fresh or stale.”

She referred to her brother as one who frequently used alcohol but was considered a very nice person.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening the body of Roxanne Newyear a teacher of Zorg Primary who was recently transferred to the Rosehall Estate Primary was found hanging from the verandah.

The woman allegedly told her husband that she was going onto the verandah to get some fresh air. After she did not return to the house he went to check on her and made the discovery.

Newyear is said to have been experiencing extreme pain recently as a result of a problem with her kidney.

Police are said to be investigating all three deaths.