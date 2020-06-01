School reopens for Grade 6 and Form 5 students in St Lucia

The Government of St Lucia has announced that schools will be reopened for Grade 6 and Form 5 students with effect from 3rd June 2020.

This is in preparation for the Common Entrance and CSEC Examinations.

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender said via a press release that the decision was made after engaging in several consultations with the relevant stakeholders.

“Teachers are expected to report to their respective schools on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, for final preparation.

“The Department wishes to remind stakeholders and the public that we all have a part to play in ensuring that the reintegration of our students and teachers into schools is seamless.

The Department said it will continue to engage with all stakeholders, “as together we endeavor to preserve the health and safety of all within the education system. Further, we reaffirm our commitment to affording our children and teachers the best learning and teaching experience even during this period”.

“The Ministry also reminds parents and guardians to continue to follow the recommended COVID-19 protocols by ensuring hands are properly sanitized, maintaining social distancing of no less than six-feet from others at all times and the wearing of face-masks once you’ve left your homes,” release added.