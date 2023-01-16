School children to get $40k as Because We Care cash grant increases to $35k in Budget 2023

In keeping with its Manifesto promise to increase the grant annually, the Guyana Government has increased the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant by $10,000.

This, according to Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh in his presentation of Budget 2023 today, will see the cash grant moving from $25,000 per child to now $35,000.

Over 214,000 school children, in both public and private schools, are expected to benefit from this additional $2.1 billion that will be placed in the hands of their parents.

With the $5,000 uniform voucher, each school child will now receive a total of $40,000.

“The two grants together will amount to a transfer totalling $8.6 billion being made to parents of school-age children,” Dr Singh noted.