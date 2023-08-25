Scholarships available to study in the United Kingdom, Chile

The government is actively developing the capacity of Guyana’s labour force in an effort to meet the demands in the job market and contribute to the country’s exciting development.

It now offers additional scholarships through the Ministry of Public Service for Guyanese students to pursue their studies in the United Kingdom (UK) for the 2024/2025 Academic Year, through a collaboration with the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission.

Interested applicants can pursue their Master’s in Agricultural Technology and Innovation, Transportation and Engineering, Engineering Project Management and Gender, Policy and Equalities.

Other fields of study include Sustainable Water Management, Offshore Renewable Energy Engineering and Petroleum, Energy Economics and Finance.

Prospective applicants must have a Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field of study with a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0. Applications can be found on the Ministry of Public Service’s website at http://mps.gov.gy.

Applicants are advised to submit their applications before or on September 24, 2023.

Scholarships are also available to study in Chile for a similar Academic Year; however, interested applicants are required to speak fluent Spanish and must be 35 years or older at the time of the application.

Fields of study include Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering among other technical areas of study. The deadline for submission is October 22, 2023.

The Public Service Ministry plans to award some 1,221 Guyanese with scholarships to study in 2023, as part of its effort to increase the quality of Guyana’s human capital to be competitive in the region and the world.

