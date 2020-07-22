Schenise Apple’s file back with DPP 1 year later

More than a year after 26-year-old nurse, Schenise Apple’s lifeless body was discovered at a hostel in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), the case file is now back with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

It was reported that the file was sent to the DPP for advice late last year, but it was returned for additional investigation to be conducted.

However, the file was returned and the detectives are awaiting advice on the way forward which is expected soon.

The nurse’s body was found on July 2, 2019, after she did not report for duty at the Mahdia Hospital. After not seeing the woman, one of her colleagues enquired about her, and it was then that they visited the hostel and found her body.

It was initially suspected that the nurse had committed suicide, but from the inception, her family believed otherwise. However, a post-mortem examination (PME) that was done on the woman’s body proved that she was murdered.

Apple’s mother, Shonette Apple, in a recent interview, told Inews that she is frustrated by the police’s slothfulness in her daughter’s case. She said it has been one year and she is yet to hear anything from the police.

“They don’t respect young women, they don’t. Her life just went down just like that”, she underscored. As such, she is calling for justice for her daughter.

“I need justice. I need closure… My daughter was drugged, raped, and murdered, I know that”, the woman said.

The young nurse was posted at the Mahdia Hospital from Linden Hospital Complex back in November of 2018 as part of her contract and worked at that medical facility up to the time of her demise.