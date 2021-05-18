SASOD announces 2nd virtual Pride Parade for June 7

The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) has announced the second virtual pride parade for June 7.

It will be a week-long festival celebrated under the theme: #LiveOutProud.

See full statement:

SASOD Guyana joins civil society and State actors around the world in observance of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), under the theme: “Together: Resisting, Supporting, Healing!” As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, now more than ever the need for solidarity is a matter of life and death. We all must do our part to ensure the survival of the most vulnerable groups among us.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in Guyana in March 2021, SASOD Guyana recognized that this global health crisis could have had a disproportionate impact on sexual and gender minorities. . Alongside the University of the West Indies and other partners in the Eastern Caribbean, SASOD Guyana therefore conducted a study on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic among LGBT people. The June 2020 survey found, unsurprisingly, that over 70% of participants had lost their job or experienced reduced working hours due to COVID-19 pandemic and national containment measures; most of these persons reported having had very little savings. The analysis also revealed moderate levels of psychological distress among the target population. Most participants were unable to meet their basic nutritional needs and are in need of supporting services to cope with the emotional distress brought on by the pandemic.

As the response against this global health crisis wages on, SASOD Guyana reiterates its previous calls to the Government of Guyana to provide tangible support to persons of the LGBTQ+ persons and other vulnerable groups across the country.

As in most other parts of the world, there are no public gatherings for IDAHOTB and Pride celebrations this year. SASOD Guyana is therefore pleased to launch its second 592 Virtual Pride 2021, under the theme: #LiveOutProud. The one-week online festival will commence on June 7, marking SASOD Guyana’s 18th anniversary, and run until June 13. LGBTQ+ persons and allies alike can look forward to the Live Launch on June 7, the Pride Yoga session on June 8, the Queer Film Night on June 9, the Queer Quiz Night on June 10, Pride Games Night on June 11, Caribbean Inferno Pride Party on June 12 and a final Pride Inter-Faith Forum on June 13, which brings the curtains down on the week of virtual activities. Persons can follow SASOD Guyana on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more details on the upcoming 592 Virtual Pride celebrations.